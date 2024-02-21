Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment celebrated its distinguished achievements during the year 2023, and revealed its logo, which expresses a new phase of growth and development.

During the ceremony held at the Versace Palace Hotel in Dubai, the corporation announced the update of its logo in a symbolic step that reflects its development, growth and continuity in the areas of housing sustainability emanating from the directives of the wise leadership, and renewing its commitment to achieving its future vision in providing innovative and sustainable housing solutions for the citizens of the Emirate of Dubai.

The Corporation honored the exceptional efforts of its employees during the past year, based on the results of studies of the indicators of the happiness of Dubai government customers and employees, and the results of the secret shopper, presented by the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, affiliated with the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, where the Corporation won first place for the second year in a row in the results. The customer happiness index was studied at a rate of 97.7%, which reflects the work team’s commitment to providing exceptional services that are consistent with Dubai’s strategic vision.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment confirmed its move forward towards further development and innovation, considering the successes achieved in 2023 as important steps towards achieving the organization’s ambitious goals to enhance the quality of life in Dubai.

The annual celebration program, which was attended by first-line leaders and employees, included several activities and entertainment segments for employees, where Exceed Automotive Company, the official sponsor of the event, presented additional surprises, including a raffle for a completely new car, which reflected the positive and cooperative spirit that defines the organization’s work environment. This gathering demonstrated the organization's commitment to appreciating the efforts of its team, which is the basic building block for its success and excellence.

The Corporation confirmed that the progress achieved during the year 2023 is the result of implementing effective strategies that focus on improving the quality of services and creating a work environment that encourages creativity and innovation, while working diligently to achieve customer satisfaction, in implementation of the vision of the Emirate of Dubai that seeks to provide the best government services.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment is keen to organize its ceremony annually, to strengthen the bonds between its employees and motivate them to give more, celebrate the achievements that have been achieved, and strengthen its commitment to achieving leadership in the housing sector.

During the year 2023, the organization achieved achievements beyond expectations, thanks to the spirit of one team and cooperation and transforming challenges into opportunities and goals into tangible reality, topping the first place in customer happiness with a rate of 97.7%, which reflects the team’s commitment to excellence and providing exceptional services that are consistent with Dubai’s strategic vision. The pivotal role of digital transformation that it has adopted is in improving its public services, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of its operations, and making its services smoother and easier for customers.