The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment announced that it has obtained the “Certified Agile Institution” certificate from the Agility Global Institute for Advanced Business, which specializes in evaluating institutions and is headquartered in California, in the United States, making it the highest government housing institution in the world to achieve this unprecedented achievement among specialized global institutions. In the field of institutional agility, it also reflects its commitment to applying the best international practices and confirms its position as a role model in developing internal infrastructure to achieve the highest international standards..

Maryam Al Suwaidi, Director of the Strategy and Development Department of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment was able to achieve a distinguished global achievement by obtaining the ‘Certified Agile Enterprise’ certificate from the Agility Global Institute for Advanced Business. Thanks to the continuous efforts of the various work teams and the organization’s commitment to excellence.” This achievement is not only evidence of our leadership in the field of institutional agility, but also reflects the strategic approach followed by the organization to enhance its efficiency and effectiveness in all its operations.”

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the organization ranked among the top 10% of global institutions in the field of institutional agility, which highlights the effectiveness of the organization’s strategy in adopting and implementing the highest international standards. She added: “We continue to promote innovation and sustainable development, to ensure the provision of distinguished services to the community of the Emirate of Dubai, and to support the achievement of Dubai's vision towards the future“

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment has been classified in the highest category of global institutions in institutional agility, ahead of more than 1,800 institutions from various government and private sectors in 87 countries, and occupying a prominent position among government departments in the Government of Dubai..

The Institute, which has a membership of more than 7,000 members, confirmed through its evaluation that the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment has demonstrated exceptional efficiency in surpassing the precise analytical studies and evaluation criteria used to obtain institutional agility certificates, which reflects the level of progress in the institution’s capabilities and the achievements it has achieved..

The public can learn about the services provided by the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment and its efforts to develop the housing sector in the Emirate of Dubai through its official website. www.mbrhe.gov.ae