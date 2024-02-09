Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment announced that it has obtained a certificate of compliance with the requirements of the national standard for the Business Continuity Management System (NCEMA 7000:2021) of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, as the first government entity in the Emirate of Dubai, in a step that highlights its continued commitment and effective contribution to enhancing… National business continuity.

This achievement comes as confirmation of the Foundation’s efforts and dedication to raising the efficiency and effectiveness of national business continuity, especially in times of emergencies and crises, which strengthens the UAE’s position as a role model in the field of dealing with crises and disasters at the local and international levels.

In this context, the Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Omar Hamad Bushahab, said: “Obtaining this certificate is not only an achievement that we are proud of, but it is conclusive evidence of our leadership and dedication to adopting the highest standards of quality and efficiency in all areas of our work. We are proud to be the first government entity in the Emirate of Dubai to receive this honor, which reflects the great confidence we have, and the great responsibility placed on us to ensure the continuity of basic services at all times, and under any circumstances.”

He added: “As part of its continuous efforts to improve and develop, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment is working to adopt the latest technologies and best international practices in the field of national business continuity management. This trend enhances the organization’s ability to respond effectively to future challenges, as its commitment to innovation and continuous development ensures its leading position in the sector, and enhances its ability to serve society with the highest standards of quality and efficiency.”

It should be noted that the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment not only met the standards required to obtain this certificate, but also went beyond that to be an example to be followed in applying the concepts of innovation and excellence in crisis management. This achievement is an important step in the organization’s journey towards leadership and excellence in the government sector, and it also reflects its keenness to apply the highest standards of safety and efficiency in all aspects of its work, in order to provide a stable and safe environment for citizens and residents of the UAE.

This achievement is added to the record of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment’s major initiatives. The Foundation invites the public to visit its official website www.mbrhe.gov.ae to learn more about its services and the ongoing efforts it is making to develop the housing sector in Dubai.