The “Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment” announced the launch of its services through the “WhatsApp” application, to simplify housing-related procedures and enhance the access of beneficiaries to it. .

And she confirmed in a statement yesterday that the Foundation’s customers can access a set of services it provides through the new “WhatsApp” service easily and conveniently, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by sending a message via the “WhatsApp” application to the number (04) 2029444 ) 971+).

Talal Al Ali, Director of the Digital Transformation Department at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said: “By providing its services through the (WhatsApp) application, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment aims to employ technology to provide a seamless housing experience for all beneficiaries of its services. By harnessing the power of innovation, we can simplify housing procedures and improve the overall quality of life for the beneficiaries of all our services in the Emirate of Dubai. Today, we open the door to new capabilities with the activation of this service, so that the Corporation continues its leadership in providing sustainable housing services that meet the needs of customers, with a focus on reducing the time and effort required for that.”

Customers can benefit from a range of various services provided by the institution through the “WhatsApp” application, which includes: login (through the digital identity or the one-time access code through the Emirates ID), a new housing application service, approval of a payment, and a certificate for those who are interested. Order, order status, calculator, and contact us service.

The launch of the “WhatsApp” service comes in line with the efforts of the Emirate of Dubai in the field of sustainability and innovation, as the launch of the Foundation’s services through this channel will significantly reduce the time and effort required to access housing-related services. In addition, the service comes within the framework of Dubai’s efforts to reach the forefront of smart and sustainable cities in the world, while contributing to enriching the customer experience as it is a convenient, modern and easy way to access government services.

The mission of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment is to provide a decent life and stability for citizens by providing proactive and sustainable housing services, developing flexible policies, concluding strategic partnerships, and ensuring the optimal use of resources.

• The “WhatsApp” service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.