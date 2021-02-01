The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment announced the launch of the self-service platform as a channel to provide a new service to customers, as part of its keenness to develop the service system, as it represents a quantum leap in the process of providing quality services in line with government requirements, and in support of meeting the aspirations of its customers.

The Director of the Customer Happiness Department at the Corporation, Noura Al Rumaithi, said that the launch of the platform comes in line with the directions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aimed at improving the level of government services, by simplifying procedures and saving time And effort to achieve customer happiness.

She added that the platform is a qualitative leap in terms of technology in terms of the comprehensive services it provides, and the high security features that the platform enjoys, explaining that the institution has provided ready-to-service self-service with the latest advanced technologies to enable the institution’s customers to complete their transactions in record time, save time and effort on them, and accomplish Flexibly request their requests, and enable them to conduct any transaction without the help of the Customer Happiness staff. The platform comes within the framework of the Foundation’s mission and vision, which aims to provide the finest and highest standards of service that contribute to raising the happiness of customers, while expanding the scope of its services, and providing opportunities for customers to obtain services in ways that suit them according to their preferences.





