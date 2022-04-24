Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in his capacity as ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, has approved a new housing package for citizens in Dubai at a total cost of 6.3 billion dirhams, and includes housing and land for 4,610 citizens, simultaneously. With the advent of Eid Al-Fitr and within the housing program for citizens in Dubai, which aims to continue intensive efforts to implement the development and urban strategy of the Emirate of Dubai, to be the best city for work and life in the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s adoption of the new package reflects his keenness to provide all means of support to citizens and enhance family stability and a decent life for them, in line with the system of community welfare and quality of life, which the UAE is keen to lay its foundations and consolidate its components for its citizens.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that housing and social services projects are at the forefront of government priorities to provide all the needs of the individual and the citizen family. A file that we follow directly because of its importance to us, and we will continue to develop it to keep pace with the requirements and needs of every family in the emirate.”

His Highness stressed: “A decent life for the people of the Emirates is the supreme goal for which all government agencies and bodies are united. We are keen to provide full social support that guarantees a decent life for citizens and their families.” His Highness stressed: “The housing file is a priority..Providing a decent life is a right for every male and female citizen..Our goal is a new, integrated vision for the housing file.”

His Highness added: “Every year and our country is fine.. and every year and our people are fine.. and every year and our lives are better, happiest and most beautiful.”

In detail, the current package of projects includes 4,610 land and housing, including the construction of 1,110 housing units in the second Al Khawaneej area, and the allocation of 3,500 plots of land in the Umm Nahd Al Rabea and Al Awir areas.

integrated project

The residential project in the second Al Khawaneej area includes several options for residential units, including villas, double villas, and townhouses that meet the different needs of the families of citizens and provide them with a sustainable living experience, within a pioneering model that enhances the quality of life and ensures family stability in a typical social environment, as it includes Allocating about 5 million square feet of parks, green spaces, recreational areas, and various facilities and services.

The project provides many new services and facilities, including a number of shops, a sports club, a walkway and paths designated for bicycles, and other facilities that enhance the enjoyment of a distinguished residential experience.

3500 plots of land in the areas of Umm Nahd al-Rabaa and al-Awir

The directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to allocate 3,500 plots of land in the Umm Nahd Al-Rabaa and Al Awir areas enhances the completion of housing plans for citizens in the Emirate of Dubai, and the government efforts made to improve the quality of life of citizens and enhance social stability for them and their families by providing adequate housing, including It is consistent with the community welfare and social security system that the UAE is keen to establish its foundations and consolidation for its citizens, and in line with the efforts to complete the development and implementation of the development and urban strategy of the Emirate of Dubai in order to be the best city for work and life in the world.

It is noteworthy that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had directed to raise the value of the housing loan to reach one million dirhams without interest for the eligible categories, as part of his keenness to enhance family stability for citizens, provide them with a decent life, raise the level of quality of life and achieve happiness for them. In line with the system of community welfare and social security, which the UAE is keen to lay its foundations and consolidate its components for its citizens, and in line with the intensive and relentless efforts to complete the development and implementation of the development and urban strategy of the Emirate of Dubai, in order to be the best city for work and life in the world, and His Highness also approved a housing budget Historic value of 65 billion dirhams for the next twenty years for citizens of the Emirate of Dubai, and directed to quadruple the number of beneficiaries of the housing program in Dubai, and to double the lands allocated for housing citizens in Dubai to reach one billion seven hundred million square feet, sufficient to meet the needs of citizens for the next twenty years.