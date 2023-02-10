On Wednesday morning, corresponding to February 8, 2023, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, represented by the Communication and Marketing Department, launched its annual initiative (Paint with Us), with the aim of eliminating the phenomenon of graffiti in order to preserve the general appearance of the Emirate of Dubai, and to educate community members on the importance of confronting and limiting this phenomenon that has distorted Many facilities and some housing projects of the Corporation.

The initiative (Paint with Us) targeted the Foundation’s project in Oud Al Muteena, in cooperation with the concerned departments and sectors of the Foundation.

The head of the communication department at the Foundation, Khaled Muhammad Al-Bannai, explained that writing on walls and distorting them is an alien phenomenon in our society that must be combated and disposed of with such campaigns, and it is necessary to involve the groups of society to raise awareness among them, and spread the culture of preserving public property and not tampering with it.

He stated that the Foundation is very keen to launch this campaign with the aim of eliminating the spread of the phenomenon of writings on the walls, raising the level of aesthetics in the Emirate of Dubai, educating the community about the negative effects of this phenomenon, creating a generation with a degree of social responsibility, and strengthening the institutional role that the Foundation plays towards a phenomenon that has become disfiguring. The aesthetic appearance of the emirate and the activation of the voluntary role.

He pointed out that there are many reasons behind this phenomenon, including subconscious psychological reasons, propaganda for certain matters, social reasons, adolescence and leisure, as well as the lack of religious motivation and belonging to society.