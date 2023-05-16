Today, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment announced the signing of a strategic memorandum of understanding with “Furjan Dubai”, the voluntary social organization that aims to enhance social communication among the residents of neighborhoods in Dubai through virtual platforms, to promote community initiatives in residential complexes and advance the goals of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

The MoU was signed by the Acting Assistant Executive Director of the Housing Sector at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, and Alia Al Shamlan, founder and director of Furjan Dubai.

Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi said: “This cooperation embodies our commitment to the citizens of Dubai by providing innovative and sustainable housing solutions. With Furjan Dubai, we are confident that our joint efforts will contribute significantly to achieving the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 to make Dubai a smart and sustainable city and a hub for business and tourism in the region.” “

Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment and Furjan Dubai will cooperate to establish and develop distinguished community initiatives in the residential complexes of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, which are compatible with the objectives of the Emirate of Dubai and support the future needs of the emirate’s citizens. The objectives of the memorandum of understanding include coordination between the two parties in implementing joint projects and initiatives, evaluating potential opportunities for developing community initiatives, and building effective cooperation relationships to achieve common strategic goals.

Al Shehhi added, “We are excited to work with Furjan Dubai to achieve our shared vision for Dubai. We look forward to developing a set of unique and sustainable community initiatives that will provide new opportunities for Dubai citizens and contribute to enhancing their quality of life.”

For her part, Alia Al Shamlan said: “At Furjan Dubai, we believe in the power of cooperation. This strategic alliance with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment will allow us to work on unique community initiatives that will positively impact residents and set new standards for community living.”

This agreement is one of the main initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment. The Foundation invites the public to visit its official website, www.mbrhe.gov.ae, to learn more about its services and the continuous efforts it is making to develop the housing sector in Dubai.