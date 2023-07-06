Today, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment announced the adoption of a new investment strategy, through which it seeks to improve the quality of life in its residential projects and strengthen partnership with the private sector as one of its main goals for the next stage.

The strategic objectives of the new investment plan include marketing the assets of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, providing investment opportunities in residential complexes, diversifying investment fields and identifying new sources of income to achieve financial sustainability. The strategy also focuses on strengthening public and private partnerships to develop the housing sector.

Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Assistant Executive Director of the Housing Sector, said: “We have worked at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment to identify innovative methods to diversify our investment portfolio and create new sources of income. We have also adopted advanced partnership models with our partners from the private sector. In turn, these initiatives will support our commitment to improving living standards.” For the people of the Emirate of Dubai, it will also promote the sustainable growth of the housing sector in the emirate in general.”

He added: “The Corporation offers a variety of investment opportunities, including leasing service and investment spaces in residential projects, partnership in providing housing services, and investing in the Corporation’s assets.” , retailers, real estate developers, and real estate investors to ensure their successful implementation.

The initial results of the strategy show promising indicators, as the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment entered into three partnerships with the private sector to invest in its assets, and there are plans for five investment projects scheduled between 2023 and 2024. In addition, 18 potential investment areas within residential projects were identified, and four partnership models with the private sector were approved to develop the housing system.

And to enhance the investment strategy, an investment portal has been established that allows investors to explore available investment opportunities, with the aim of enhancing transparency and increasing the space for cooperation with the private sector, while the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment focuses in its strategy on diversifying sources of income, while taking its partnerships with the private sector to broader horizons. To achieve the desired growth and development of the housing sector in the emirate.

She invited the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment to visit its official website on the Internet http://www.mbrhe.gov.ae To learn more about its services and continuous efforts to develop the housing sector in Dubai.