The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment announced the launch of a self-service platform as a channel to provide a new service to customers, as part of the corporation’s keenness to develop a service development system that represents a qualitative leap in the service provision process and its constant endeavor to provide quality services that are in line with government requirements and in support of meeting the aspirations of its customers.

Noura Al Rumaithi, Director of the Corporation’s Customer Happiness Department, said: The launch of this service comes in line with the directions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aimed at improving the level of government services, by simplifying procedures, saving time and effort. To achieve happiness of dealers.

She added that the platform is a qualitative leap from a technical point of view in terms of the comprehensive services it provides and the high security features enjoyed by the platform, and that the Foundation has provided self-service readers with the latest advanced technologies to enable the customers of the organization to complete their transactions in a record time, save time and effort on them and fulfill their requests with flexibility. And enabling them to conduct any transaction without the need to assist the employees of customer happiness in the institution, and the customer can apply for all services as available on the institution’s website and application.

This platform comes within the framework of the Foundation’s mission and vision, which aims to provide the finest and highest service standards that contribute to raising the happiness of customers while expanding the scope of its services, and providing opportunities for customers to obtain our services in ways that suit them according to their preferences.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

