His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, praised the 28th Dubai World Cup, which took place on Saturday.

His Highness said on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “Horse racing fans from the East and West and from the south to the north of the world met today in Dubai in one of the richest and most prestigious horse races in the world.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, “We congratulate the owner of the horse Laurel River, who won the most expensive rounds of the Dubai World Cup for Horses… and we are happy with this annual gathering that brings together the best and fastest horses in the world in Dubai.”