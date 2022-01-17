Electronic Union – Abu Dhabi
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, honored the winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize 2022, during the annual awards ceremony held at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The official account of the Dubai Government Media Office, via Twitter, said, “Mohammed bin Rashid honors the winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize 2022, during the annual awards ceremony held at (Expo 2020 Dubai) to coincide with the official opening of (Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week).”
Mohammed bin Rashid honors the winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize 2022, during the annual awards ceremony held at Expo 2020 Dubai, coinciding with the official opening of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. pic.twitter.com/NHADJ6HJ3e
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 17, 2022
