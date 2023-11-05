His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” expressed his pride in the influential contributions of Emirati women in various sectors of the country, stressing that supporting them and ensuring their main participation in shaping the country’s future is a consistent and principled approach. Authentic to the UAE leadership and government, within a clear vision to enhance the UAE’s position among the world’s leading countries in gender balance.

His Highness stressed that the state’s constitution and the legal legislation that have been issued over the past years establish the principle of equal opportunities and equality in rights and duties and the holding of all positions, and this is being circulated in all sectors of the state with various policies that establish this sustainable approach and optimal investment in our human resources, which is the bet for the future. More prosperous, His Highness praised the specific initiatives and projects launched by the Emirates Council for Gender Balance since its establishment in 2015 in cooperation with the relevant federal authorities and the private sector, which effectively contribute to achieving our national goals regarding gender balance.

This came while His Highness honored the winners of the Federal Government Gender Balance Index in its fifth session for the year 2023, which includes 3 categories: the best personality supporting gender balance, the best federal government entity supporting balance, and the best initiative supporting balance.

– Honoring the winners of the balance index.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi in the category of Personality Supporting Gender Balance, and His Highness also honored the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in the category of Best Federal Entity Supporting Gender Balance (at the level of ministries) and received the honor from His Highness, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and His Highness honored the Emirates School Education Foundation in the category of Best Federal Entity Supporting Gender Balance (at the level of bodies and institutions). The honor was received from His Highness, His Excellency Mohammed Al Qasim, Director General of the Emirates School Education Foundation, on behalf of His Excellency Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, President of the Emirates School Education Foundation. His Highness also honored the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the category of the best initiative to support gender balance for the “Federal Law Concerning the Unified General Rules for Work in the United Arab Emirates”, and received Honoring from His Highness, His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, praising her influential role in the women’s issue and her honorable representation of Emirati women in international forums. His Highness also congratulated the Ministries of Industry and Advanced Technology, Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Emirates Foundation for School Education, appreciating their efforts in Achieving achievements that enabled them to win the index, and their effective contributions to providing a work environment that supports gender balance.

– Maintaining the gains and achieving more achievements at the global level.

The wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, confirmed that the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Emirates), President The General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in supporting the issue of gender balance in the country, contributed to achieving great successes during the last stage and established the role of Emirati women in all vital positions, as leaders, decision-makers, and role models for their families and society, and also enabled The UAE is able to make a qualitative leap in its ranking in global competitiveness indicators.

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, congratulated Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi on receiving the Personality Supporting Gender Balance Award in the National Gender Balance Index, appreciating her tangible efforts in serving the nation, her continued support for women, and her belief in their ability to participate effectively. In the process of sustainable development, Her Highness stressed that Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi is an Emirati example and role model at the national level.

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also expressed her sincere congratulations to the winning entities of the fifth cycle of the Gender Balance Index, praising their efforts and initiatives that contributed to achieving the national goals and the UAE Council’s strategy for gender balance, which aims to reduce the gender gap in the various sectors of the country, calling on all of Her Highness State agencies and the private sector to continue strengthening the gender-supportive work environment to preserve these gains and build on them for further achievements and achieve new qualitative leaps in this file at the global level.

-The best personality supporting balance: Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi.

The first category award is given to individuals who support gender balance, who played an influential role in achieving gender balance and providing equal opportunities for men and women. They also positively influenced the country’s social diversity file regionally and globally, and contributed to raising the country’s ranking in global competitiveness reports. Her Excellency Sheikha was chosen. Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi represents this category, due to her active and influential role in the women’s file, as she is the first woman to be appointed a minister in the Emirates, and she held several positions in this field, including Minister of State for Tolerance, Minister of Economy and Planning, Minister of Foreign Trade, and Minister of Development and International Cooperation. She is a member of the Governance Council of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore. This award was also given to Her Excellency in recognition of her tangible contributions during her professional career and her honorable representation of Emirati women in international forums, in addition to her presence on many local and international boards of directors.

-The best federal body that supports balance.

The second category is allocated to the best federal government entity that supports gender balance, and the evaluation of this category is linked to the government’s national indicators, which are based on three axes: decision-making, education and experience, and the work environment “meaning enhancing a friendly work environment that supports the working mother” to become a more attractive environment characterized by With flexible working hours, working from home, on-site nurseries, and other initiatives, legislation and policies.

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (at the ministries level) and the Emirates School Education Foundation (at the bodies and institutions level) won the award in this category, and were awarded the gender balance stamp based on the results of the surveys and the practical steps and actions taken by each of them in this field. The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology reported a significant increase in the percentage of women in the indicators “the percentage of women leaders out of the region’s total leadership” and “the percentage of women working in specialized and technical jobs” at the ministries level.

The Emirates Foundation for Institutional Education also achieved the highest percentage of these indicators at the level of federal bodies and institutions, and has been keen over the past years to enhance gender balance in all departments and levels and in the work environment, while enhancing opportunities for women to enter specialized and technical fields, which has had a positive impact in highlighting the contribution of women. Women in the educational sector.

-The best initiative supporting the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

As for the third category, it is dedicated to the best initiative supporting gender balance, and is awarded for the best practices, projects, policies and legislation supporting gender balance. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation won the shield for the best initiative, for the “Federal Law Concerning the Unified General Rules of Work in the United Arab Emirates.” The issuance of this law has contributed to supporting the achievement of gender balance and equal opportunities in the work environment in the government and private sectors, as parental, maternity and paternity leaves have been unified, as well as equal pay for similar work and the prohibition of discrimination in all its forms, which contributes to supporting sustainable development goals and promoting economic growth.

-Quantum leap.

The wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, confirmed that the support given by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President The state, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” for women in general and gender balance in particular, contributes to providing full opportunities for women to participate in various development paths on balanced foundations based on… To legislative and regulatory frameworks that ensure the sustainability of its role and contributions to building the future of the country, Her Highness pointed out that this support resulted in the UAE achieving a qualitative leap in global competitiveness indicators and ranking first regionally in the three most important international reports and indicators, which is the “Gender Equality Index”, issued by the Program The United Nations Development Programme, the “Women, Business and the Law Report” issued by the World Bank, and the “Gender Gap Report” issued by the World Economic Forum.

Her Highness, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, affirmed the keenness of the wise leadership and the country’s government for the UAE to have its leading global mark in raising the status of women through legislation and policies that empower them economically, socially and politically, adding that Her Highness will continue its efforts in cooperation with the relevant authorities at the state level and the private sector to achieve the vision that The UAE’s gender balance strategy 2022-2026 includes the UAE being a global model for gender balance, in a way that achieves the country’s leadership and global influence in this important file. Her Highness indicated that this strategy includes 4 main pillars and goals: economic participation, entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion. , well-being, quality of life, protection, leadership and global partnerships, stressing that these national goals will be achieved through concerted governmental and societal efforts by increasing awareness of gender balance and its social, economic and political impact and launching qualitative initiatives in various fields in the governmental and private sectors.

-Initiatives supporting gender.

For her part, Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, emphasized the important role played by the National Gender Balance Index over the past years in motivating all state agencies and the Emirati private sector to implement policies and initiatives that support gender in the work environment, which in turn contributed to Enhancing the UAE’s global competitiveness, noting that this index is one of the important initiatives launched by the Council at the local level, in cooperation with the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, and its winners are honored annually from personalities, initiatives and entities that support gender balance.

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri added that the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, headed by Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has succeeded since its establishment 8 years ago in building and strengthening influential global partnerships with many countries and international organizations with distinguished expertise in gender balance policies. It launched joint projects with a tangible impact in enhancing awareness of gender balance at the local and global levels.