His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister The Minister of Finance and His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, honored Lieutenant-General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, with an exceptional honor in appreciation of his great contribution to the success of Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the efforts of General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his keenness to make a strong contribution to the success of all events organized in the country provide an honorable model of dedication to serving the nation and an example to follow for all the people of the Emirates.

His Highness expressed his pride in the exceptional success of Expo 2020 Dubai in a way that reflects the civilized face of the country and the growth and development it is witnessing on all tracks, stressing that the success of the exhibition is a direct result of the concerted efforts of all work teams in the country.

The honoring, which took place at the conclusion of the activities of the World Government Summit 2022, came in appreciation of the great contributions and the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to present a distinguished and exceptional version of this global event in which the UAE dazzled the world and succeeded under unprecedented circumstances in hosting the largest and most important international exhibition. Honorably.

Since the announcement of the UAE’s victory in organizing Expo 2020 Dubai, the Ministry of Interior has harnessed all possibilities to ensure the success of the exhibition and present an honorable image worthy of the name of the Emirates and reflecting its civilized face in front of the world’s delegations over a period of three months. Its positive impact will continue to extend for years after it formed a bridge of communication and a platform for promoting global cooperation between nations and peoples.



