His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honored a number of national companies with the Social Impact Medal for their sustainable community and environmental contributions.

And His Highness affirmed, through his Twitter account: Today, private sector companies around the world are required to adopt standards that preserve the environment in their work and to put their positive fingerprints in the society in which they achieve their successes.

He added: The societal contributions of companies in the UAE will continue to be appreciated by us and our society for these successful economic institutions