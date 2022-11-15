His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honored a group of pioneers of social, charitable and voluntary work within the Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service.

His Highness said, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “Today, within the Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service, we honored a group of pioneers in social, charitable and voluntary work.”

His Highness added: “Our society is advancing with its solidarity and strengthening with its cohesion… and goodness increases in it by increasing the solidarity between its members.”