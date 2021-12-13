His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed that continuous renewal is a key feature of the UAE government, which adopts empowering national cadres, building young capabilities and providing them with future skills, thus enhancing its role in leading the new fifty in the UAE’s march. .

This came when His Highness honored the graduates of the second and third batches of the Artificial Intelligence Program, which is organized by the National Program for Artificial Intelligence in partnership with Kellogg College at Oxford University, at the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed on a number of innovative projects that graduates of the Artificial Intelligence Program worked on developing during the training programme. His Highness listened to an explanation of their objectives and impact on enhancing government performance, and developing an easy and smooth work methodology that raises the efficiency of government agencies.

His Highness said: “Artificial intelligence solutions and tools represent a solid foundation for building the directions of the UAE in the next fifty years and supportive of its goals to achieve technical, digital and scientific excellence. Our future ambitions have no limits, and the people of the Emirates will turn them into reality.. They are the active element in this mission.”

His Highness added that the graduates of the Artificial Intelligence Program have an important role in accelerating the pace of technological and digital transformation, through the development of solutions based on artificial intelligence, and the transfer of their knowledge and experiences to their colleagues, thus contributing to the establishment of a stimulating environment for making change and comprehensive development of frameworks and methodologies for work.

His Highness congratulated the graduates of the Artificial Intelligence Program, stressing that building capabilities, talents and skills is a priority in the UAE to continue its comprehensive development process, and a key axis in its future directions based on achieving optimal investment in human capital and building people.

Enhance the capabilities of 240 graduates in the fields of artificial intelligence

The program, which included in its second and third batches, more than 240 graduates from about 90 government agencies at the federal and local levels, aimed to enhance the capabilities of the affiliates in the field of adopting artificial intelligence technology in their work, in order to support efforts to achieve the goals of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, and employ it in various sectors. Such as data integrity and information security, enhancing participants’ abilities to analyze and infer information.

The AI ​​program focused on a range of topics that included: uses of artificial intelligence, ethical challenges, strategic analysis, data collection and analysis, information security, governance, self-education, legislation, and systems based on artificial intelligence, and achieving a qualitative shift in terms of focusing on developing a structure New scientific and practical content, and the adoption of the latest educational and interactive methods to enhance practical experience and scientific knowledge.

During the program, the participants learned about the most important challenges of adopting modern technologies and the security and ethical risks associated with this, and worked on developing practical plans to study the areas of employing artificial intelligence in government services and the expected economic return. .



