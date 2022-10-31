His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will leave the country today for the Algerian capital, to head the UAE delegation participating in the 31st Arab Summit, which is scheduled to start tomorrow under the chairmanship of the President of the Algerian Republic. Sister People’s Democracy, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Algeria is hosting the fourth Arab summit in its history at the level of leaders in its 31st regular session, while the current summit is the 49th in the history of Arab regular, emergency and economic summits during about eight decades.

The summit comes after a three-year hiatus, as it was scheduled to be held in March 2020, but it was postponed due to the “Corona” pandemic, as the last regular Arab summit was held in Tunisia in 2019, which is the thirtieth periodic Arab summit.