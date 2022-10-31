His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will leave the country tomorrow, heading to Algiers, to head the UAE delegation participating in the 31st Arab Summit, which is scheduled to start tomorrow under the chairmanship of His Excellency President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. President of the sisterly People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.
