His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, that he is pleased that the “Probe of Hope” project to explore Mars has signed a cooperation agreement with the “MAVEN” project of the US Space Agency. With the aim of deepening humanity’s understanding of the red planet, the MAVEN spacecraft entered Mars orbit in 2014 and the Hope probe in 2021.. Scientific cooperation between the two countries in the field of space will bring knowledge to everyone.



