His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the people of the Emirates and all Muslims on the new Hijri year in a tweet through his official account on “Twitter”.

In it, His Highness said: “A new Hijri year will come upon us 1444 AH.. Oh God, grant it to us, our people, our country and all Muslim countries and the world with security, faith, safety, Islam and success for all that is good for the country and servants.. Happy New Year.. Every year and you are good..”

A new Hijri year dawns upon us 1444 AH.. Oh God, grant it to us, our people, our country, all Muslim countries and the world with security, faith, safety, Islam and success for all the best for the country and servants.. Happy New Year.. Every year and you are good.. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 29, 2022



