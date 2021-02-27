His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced today, Saturday, through his Twitter account, the appointment of Hamad Mubarak Al Shamsi as Minister of State in the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

His Highness added that a decree was also issued today to appoint Khalifa Saeed Suleiman as Head of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister with the rank of Minister.

His Highness said on his Twitter account, “With the directives of the President of the State, may God protect him, and after consulting with my brother Mohammed bin Zayed, Hamad Mubarak Al Shamsi, former Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Petroleum, was appointed today as Minister of State in the Government of the UAE .. All the best to Brother Hamad in his new duties.”

His Highness added, “Also, today a decree was issued to appoint Brother Khalifa Saeed Suleiman as head of the ceremonies of the Vice President and Prime Minister with the rank of Minister .. Brother Khalifa is a key member of my team … May God bless them all to serve the country and the people.”