His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressed the importance of ambition in building the future of peoples and uniting them, pointing out that inspiration and ambition are what most motivate people.

His Highness said in a blog post published yesterday on the “X” platform: “Life has taught me that what leads people towards development is not material abundance, but ambition… great ambition.”

His Highness added: “We are human beings who are driven by inspiration and ambition more than anything else.”

His Highness attached a video clip to the post, in which he said: “We believe that the path of union is the path of goodness, prosperity and strength for the peoples.”

His Highness added: “Even if we are not united on earth, why aren’t our hearts united?” His Highness pointed out the importance of ambition as the engine – more than anything else – towards achieving ambitions. His Highness continued, saying: “Culture, economics and politics are components that combine to form a nation and build a state, and a firm, open and forward-looking culture is indispensable,” noting that the elements of integration available to peoples must be accompanied by a culture that overlooks what is around it and looks towards tomorrow.