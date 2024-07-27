His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressed that glory is for those who seek it, and first place is for those who are not satisfied with anything less.

His Highness posted a video clip on his page on the “X” platform, which included a number of His Highness’s sayings on various national occasions, most of which he addressed to the youth and future generations, motivating and calling on them to seek leadership in all fields.

Among them: “We are a people who are not satisfied with anything less than first place,” “We learned from Zayed and Rashid that glory is for those who seek it, and first place is for those who are not satisfied with anything less,” and “We are proud that we are a young country built on young ideas. We are proud of our youth who manage the ambitions of our people, from exploring space to managing our nuclear plants, all the way to establishing sustainable development for our country.”

His Highness also said: “We believe that the ideas and energies of young people are our fuel and guarantee in our journey to achieve our dreams.”

As His Highness said: “We must achieve political consensus and economic integration among our Arab countries if we want real development that guarantees the security, stability and well-being of future generations.”