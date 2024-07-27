His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, may God protect him, said in a post on the “X” platform that “glory is for those who seek it… and first place is for those who are not satisfied with anything else.”
Mohammed bin Rashid: Glory is for those who seek it… and first place is for those who are not satisfied with anything else
