His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that giving and the UAE are two sides of the same coin, and that the “stopping a billion meals” campaign continues and the endowment door will remain open throughout the year.

His Highness announced the provision of personal support to the campaign with real estate assets and cash sums of 250 million dirhams, in a gesture that His Highness used to be an initiative and contributor to strengthening the Emirati giving system, embodying the model of inspiring leadership, so that contributions to the “endowment of a billion meals” at the end of the holy month reach One billion and 75 million dirhams, of which 825 million dirhams were donated by more than 180 thousand shareholders.

His Highness said: “Ramadan in the Emirates is beautiful with goodness..and beautiful with good people..and beautiful with the values ​​established by Zayed Al-Khair, may God have mercy on him.” ».

And His Highness continued, “The endowment is a good year that we will continue with. Our goal is to sustain giving and goodness in our country… and to sustain the reward for our people… and before and after all that, seek the pleasure of our Lord, Glory be to Him.” His Highness concluded: “The endowment door will remain open. Feeding food is the best charity. Our thanks and appreciation to everyone who contributed to the largest ongoing charity for the people of the Emirates.”

Wide turnout

The “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign witnessed a wide community turnout, and a competition to do good to contribute to providing a food safety net for the less fortunate in dozens of countries around the world, reflecting the noble values ​​established in the UAE society, and the door to contribute to the endowment will remain open throughout the year. The campaign received real estate lands, shares of companies, cash from companies and individuals, and subscriptions in daily amounts from thousands of individuals in society.

record success

And the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in the blessed month of Ramadan, following his habit within the system of feeding human food, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, succeeded in collecting one billion and 75 million dirhams with The end of the holy month of Ramadan, amidst societal demand and competition for the act of giving, as more than 180,000 donors from major shareholders, individuals, companies, and government and private sector institutions contributed to supporting the largest endowment fund to feed food in a sustainable manner.

Through the campaign’s website, its call center, bank transfer to its account, and via text messages to users of the “du” network and “Etisalat from &e”, as well as using the “Dubai Now” application.

In this regard, His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said, “The success of the One Billion Meal Endowment Campaign, which launched the largest endowment fund to feed food sustainably, confirms that the UAE is led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.” The President of the State, may God protect him, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, is moving forward in consolidating its leading position in the Arab and international arenas as an active and effective center for institutional humanitarian work in accordance with the highest standards of efficiency.

His Excellency added: “The turnout witnessed by the One Billion Meal Endowment Campaign and the proceeds of the contributions it made through major shareholders, individuals, companies and institutions of the public and private sectors reflect the penetration of the culture of giving and giving in the UAE society, which represents the password in the success of the campaign and all the charitable and humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE.” Through its various humanitarian and charitable bodies to provide aid and relief to the needy and combat hunger in dozens of countries around the world.

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi pointed out that «the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for the campaign to endow one billion meals with real estate assets and cash amounts worth 250 million dirhams, represents the most beautiful forms of sharing in giving between the leadership and the people in the UAE and reflects the image of the exemplary leader who is keen Provided that it is the best model for all that the UAE represents in terms of the values ​​of giving, benevolence and solidarity.

Noble numbers

The “Noble Number” charitable auctions for distinguished numbers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi contributed to achieving the goals of the “endowment of a billion meals”, as it collected 168.949 million dirhams, with the support of Abu Dhabi Police, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, and “Etisalat from &e” and “du”. As the “Most Noble Number” charity auction for distinguished numbers in Dubai achieved 97.920 million dirhams.

The auctions for vehicle plate numbers achieved a total value of 91.590 million dirhams, and the plate number P7 Dubai broke the record, and was issued as the most expensive number in the world, as it was sold for 55 million dirhams, and the diamond numbers presented by “Etisalat from &e” achieved 3,322,500 dirhams , and the premium numbers provided by “du”, a total of 3,007,500 dirhams. The second edition of the “Most Noble Number” charitable online auction, organized by Abu Dhabi Police, also achieved 71,029,400 dirhams, by displaying 555 unique number plates for vehicles in Abu Dhabi.

Celebrating the major shareholders

The “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign witnessed an innovative event to celebrate the major supporters of the projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation and shareholders in the Endowment Fund for Feeding Food, as the teams of major companies and institutions contributing, in cooperation with Nasdaq Dubai, rang the trading bell to celebrate the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign. .

This initiative expresses great appreciation for the support of these companies and institutions for the campaign’s goals to provide a sustainable food safety net for the less fortunate, bring about a positive change in the lives of millions of people, and activate sustainable programs to combat and eliminate hunger in the world.

continuous march

The “Stopping a Billion Meals” campaign reinforces the UAE’s leading position in the areas of humanitarian work regionally and internationally, and also embodies its unwavering commitment to its humanitarian role and extending a helping hand to help various societies, in all difficult humanitarian circumstances, and to the most needy groups around the world, without any form of discrimination on the ground. based on colour, race, gender or belief. The campaign comes as a continuation of the successes achieved by the previous food-feeding campaigns, which began in the holy month of Ramadan 2020 with a campaign of 10 million meals, and recorded contributions that exceeded the main and declared target, as it collected a value of 15.3 million meals with donations from individuals, citizens and residents of more than 115 nationalities, and institutions of the two sectors. Public and private, and more than 1,000 volunteers from all regions of the UAE participated in the campaign.

And in Ramadan 2021, the 100 million meals campaign completed the march of food feeding campaigns, and succeeded in doubling the number of meals it distributed to reach the equivalent of 220 million meals, through donations from 385 thousand donors from 51 nationalities, along with a large number of institutions and companies, while the campaign succeeded « One Billion Meals », which was launched in the month of Ramadan 2022, achieving its goals in less than a month, with the contributions of 320,868 donors, and contributed to feeding food in 50 countries around the world.