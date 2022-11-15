His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the values ​​of giving and giving are among the values ​​inherent in the hearts of the people of the Emirates, praising His Highness for the inspiring ideas and qualitative initiatives launched by institutions in this context within their institutional framework, in addition to The effort that individuals make in order to serve society and achieve its interest.

This came during His Highness’ honoring of the winners of the “Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service” at Zabeel Palace in Dubai yesterday, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler. Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum appreciated the efforts and contributions of all those honored within the award, and the service and charitable work they have done that reflects the cohesion of society and the solidarity of its institutions and individuals, and the positive impact of those initiatives that contribute to achieving the advancement and progress of society, and consolidating the foundations of solidarity. And solidarity through noble actions that express the noble values ​​and inherent principles of the people of the Emirates, and set an example to follow in the field of volunteer work.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored, in the category of individuals, by awarding them the “community service necklace” to: Muhammad Jumaa Al Naboodah, and the family of the late Obaid Al Helou, which was received by his grandson. The honor also included within the category of “community service scarf”: Muhammad Saeed Al Ghaith, and the late Sheikh Muhammad Nour Saif Al Muhairi, and his grandson received it.

The “Community Service Medal” award included: the late Muhammad Abdullah Al-Qaz, received by his son, and Abdul Salam Muhammad Rafi in the category of individuals. In the category of institutions, for the same award, His Highness honored the Majid Al-Futtaim Group and the Abdul Wahid Al-Rostamani Group, with the Community Service Shield.

The honoring was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Airlines Group, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council. .

Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Chairman of the Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service, expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for honoring His Highness the Knights of Community Work, and the leadership’s keenness to celebrate the efforts of Emirati figures who sought to have a tangible role in community service.

He pointed out that the award has devoted itself, during its successive sessions, to honoring individuals and institutions that perform great works that reflect positively on the development and well-being of society, within the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for Dubai to be a city of solidarity, interdependence and community development, and transforming this effort into sustainable institutional action.

Great services to the community

The Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service was established in 2013 by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The pursuit of material profit behind it.