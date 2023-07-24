His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, ordered the granting and gifting of the Iraqi girl, Lania Fakher, a group of horses after the death of her mare and her appearance in a video crying over him. His Highness also directed her support to establish a training center for her.

The 8-year-old little jockey, Lanya, lost her mare and her only friend, “Jsno”, and sparked a state of sympathy and interaction with her on social media platforms.

Lania is classified as the youngest horsewoman in the Kurdistan region, as she was born in 2015, as she appeared crying bitterly over the death of her horse, which her father had given her since she was five years old.

The little knight said that her only horse was sick recently, and that she tried as much as possible to help him and enter to feed and care for him, even though his doctor was recommending that she not approach him, adding that despite her loss of her dearest friend, she will not forget him and she still goes to his grave carrying apples and sugar, while Lanya dreams of having a special place to teach equestrian boys and girls in Kurdistan.