The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced that it had received the first contact signal from the “Explorer Rashid”, which successfully launched from Complex No. 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Base, in Florida, USA, on December 11, in cooperation with the ground station of “iSpace” in Tokyo.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, via a tweet on Twitter: “From 440,000 km from the surface of the earth … the explorer Rashid just sent the first message to the Khawaneej Space Center … All the devices and systems of the explorer are working properly..and it has begun to enter the lunar orbit in preparation for landing during the coming months, God willing..».

The Emirates Lunar Exploration Project team began receiving data at the Space Mission Control Center at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, to verify the work of the explorer yesterday, and this was followed by the process of examining all systems to ensure the health of the explorer Rashid, which took about two hours, as the work of the explorer was confirmed with complete effectiveness, And his readiness to start the second phase, which is the navigation phase, which will last for four months.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “Receiving the signal to contact the explorer Rashid successfully paves the way for the next stages of lunar exploration. Despite the challenges that permeate the mission, it pales in comparison to the level of scientific discoveries and experiences gained from this historic mission.

Salem Humaid Al-Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “We accomplished the second success of the mission on our way towards achieving its goals, which are unprecedented in the history of space missions related to the moon. This historic mission will contribute to enhancing the UAE’s contribution to the scientific achievements and discoveries of humanity, while the mission embodies the concepts of innovation and scientific progress for the UAE, according to the vision of our leadership keen to encourage ambition and stimulate creative energies in various paths of scientific achievement, affirming the leadership of our country in making the future » .

The Space Mission Control Center team at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center received a packet of data every 30 seconds, which indicated that the systems were working very effectively. This was followed by a reading of the temperature of the systems, which revealed the health of the explorer’s systems. The operation, which took about two hours, was completed by examining the state of the battery, which was found to be 78% charged, as a request was made to recharge the explorer using the power of the lander.

Dr. Hamad Al Marzouqi, director of the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project, said: “Everything is going well according to the work plan, and sincere congratulations to the team for its efforts so far, as we have finished assessing the health of the explorer, and we are currently working to follow up on his condition accurately every day during the phase Navigation before the landing stage, especially since the movement in space is of high speed and dynamics, and the state of communication must be constantly checked in order to preserve the success of the mission.