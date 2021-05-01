The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award contributed one million dirhams to the “100 million meals” campaign, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to feed food and help the needy in 30 countries in the Arab world, Africa, Europe, South America and Asia, even after the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The contribution made by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award, which falls under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives within the Empowerment of Communities axis, provides one million meals to be added to the generous donations collected by the campaign so far, after it received a wide response from philanthropists in the country. The UAE and abroad, including individuals, companies, public institutions, businessmen and actors.

The “100 Million Meals” campaign implemented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment is based on the distribution of food parcels or vouchers to the hungry and the poor in the lower-income communities in each of the 30 countries it covers, in partnership with the World Food Program and the Mohammed bin Rashid Foundation Al Maktoum for Charitable and Humanitarian Works and the regional network of food banks and specialized humanitarian and charitable institutions in the countries covered by the campaign.

The Managing Director of the International Institute for Tolerance, Dr. Hamad Al-Shaibani, said: “The contribution of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award to support the campaign with one million meals of tolerance stems from the objectives of the award launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to consolidate the value of tolerance, especially since the campaign coincides with The holy month of Ramadan, the month of benevolence, generosity and tolerance, which constitutes a school of piety, in which the servants accept all kinds of worship, including fasting, prayer, charity, feeding the poor, and bonding with ties of kinship. Love and supremacy above all hatred, Islam came to establish the pillars of society on the honorable morals and noble qualities, including forgiveness, and forgiveness from offense and harm.

Al-Shaibani stressed that the UAE, since its inception, has been based on the approach of spreading love, peace and mutual respect, in addition to the inclusion of tolerance as a fundamental principle in the state, and the keenness to enact legislation, decisions and laws that criminalize hatred, reject all forms of intolerance and discrimination, and the state’s embrace of more than 200 nationalities living in Peace and tolerance, in addition to launching a number of initiatives, programs and projects in support of the tolerance approach, and transforming it into institutional work supported by plans and strategies.

He added: “The values ​​of tolerance are deeply rooted within the Emirati society, which have been established by the initiatives of their Highnesses, the rulers of the Emirates, and the laws and legislation that provide for equality between members of society, whether they are citizens or residents. With all this diversity of nationalities, we find harmony and harmony between them, which is what made the country the focus of attention. The whole world and the dream of all young people to live and work in it ».

The “100 Million Meals” campaign has so far collected more than the desired number since it was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, two days before the start of the month of Ramadan, to feed the hungry in vulnerable communities and in refugee camps and contribute. In fulfilling their basic needs, in a way that contributes to enhancing their sense of safety and stability.

The campaign, which was launched from the heart of the Emirates, targets 30 countries, including Bangladesh, Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Brazil, Kosovo, Egypt, Pakistan and Ghana, to consolidate the meanings of Emirati brotherhood and solidarity with all the peoples of the world to face the challenges of hunger and malnutrition that have worsened, especially in light of the Corona pandemic.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award donated one million dirhams to the campaign fund to provide one million meals to the needy, in the form of food baskets and parcels or vouchers that are delivered directly to the beneficiaries in their homes, in cooperation with the partners of the “100 Million Meals” campaign, which speeds up Donation receipt process.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives launched accompanying campaigns such as the “Community with Us” campaign, through which it involved individuals, institutions, companies and associations to collect the largest possible number of donations, under the supervision of the first batch of graduates of the “Preparation of Hope Makers” program.

And she created charitable auctions during which she succeeded in selling precious pieces and paintings belonging to the most famous painters, including rare works by Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali, and distinctive car plate numbers and phone numbers, to name a few, to return the proceeds to the campaign «100 Million Meals».

Donation Channels

One dirham can be donated to secure a meal that helps the needy in one of the 30 countries covered by the campaign, and the donation channels are still open until the end of the month of Ramadan, through four channels: the campaign website www.100millionmeals.ae, the call center on the toll-free number 8004999, and about Via the bank account designated for the campaign through Dubai Islamic Bank, which is AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201, and by sending the word “meal” in Arabic or “meal” in English in an SMS text message to specific numbers on the two networks “Du” or “Etisalat” in UAE.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

