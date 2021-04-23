His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, participated in the work of the second day of the leaders’ summit, which was held “remotely”, on climate.

His Highness wrote on Twitter, “Today, I participated, together with a group of world leaders, in the Climate Leaders Summit called by US President Joe Biden, during which we confirmed the UAE’s position that the climate issue is not a temporary issue … it is a continuous global challenge … and that this challenge can be made. Lead humanity to great opportunities to change its future for the better. “

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, “The UAE – despite being an oil country – has two of the largest solar power stations in the world and will build a third that will be the largest independent solar power plant in the world … and we invest in more than 70 countries around the world. In renewable energy. “

“We also announced today at the summit that the UAE will participate with a group of global partners in the” Agricultural Climate Innovation “project to overcome the effects of climate change on the global agricultural sector … We believe in the importance of international collective action to preserve the Earth’s environment for future generations.

