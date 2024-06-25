The Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development, in cooperation with the Government Knowledge Exchange Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, launched the second session of the International Program for Government Managers to qualify government administrative competencies in 30 countries around the world.

The program seeks to develop the skills of the participants and help them achieve the best achievements at the local and international levels, and to provide them with the capabilities and skills of anticipating the future, keeping pace with and responding to changes, making appropriate strategic decisions, preparing for future challenges, and developing policies and programs that promote comprehensive and sustainable development in their countries.

The International Program for Government Managers, which the UAE offers to world governments, was designed in accordance with the leadership system of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and was developed in cooperation between the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development and the Government Knowledge Exchange Office.

The program aims to develop the skills of the leaders of the first and second levels of ministers, deputy ministers, and managers in the countries participating in the program, enabling them to develop tools, models, and government work methods that benefit from the UAE’s successful experiences in developing government performance, which enables the participants to build future models capable of empowering… Their governments, enhancing their readiness for the future, and raising the level of government work.

Advanced models

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Head of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, confirmed that the international program for government managers reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. In leadership, management, and enhancing international cooperation through the exchange of knowledge, and investing in material and cognitive capabilities to improve societies.

He pointed out that the program, in its second session, seeks to present a contemporary model for government work, in line with the latest global practices, as it allows its members to think about leadership skills and management of modern teams, government work mechanisms, and the ability to formulate strategic visions to advance various vital sectors, and focus on innovative solutions. To keep pace with developments and confront the challenges associated with sustainable development, based on the UAE’s national experiences in the field of management and building government competencies.

A network of competencies

The International Program for Government Managers aims to build a network of administrative competencies around the world, and provide them with the opportunity to exchange experiences and transfer knowledge in accordance with international best practices and successful experiences in the field of leadership, in a way that contributes to enhancing their skills and expanding their network of professional relationships.

Continuous learning

The International Program for Government Managers provides distinguished government competencies with the opportunity of continuous learning with the aim of developing and improving their leadership and administrative skills, and in a way that helps them keep pace with the rapid transformations that the world is witnessing, by learning the latest administrative concepts and tools and training them to apply them, in a way that helps them perform their tasks better, as it allows The program for distinguished government competencies provides direct meetings with leaders and decision makers in vital sectors.

The second session of the International Program for Government Directors attracts first- and second-tier leaders in more than 30 countries around the world, as the program will issue an official and exclusive invitation to more than 30 countries around the world to nominate members of influential figures with ambitious strategic visions in their countries, who have a fundamental role in Setting strategic features in their workplaces, supervisors of important sectors or leading strategic initiatives, those responsible for the main outputs of their work, and those who lead successful work teams who are not more than 40 years old.

4 main courses

The International Program for Government Managers offers four main courses to support the leadership skills of its members, which include leadership courses in building nations and achieving vision, which focus on future planning skills and data-based decision-making. In addition to global citizenship and media communication courses, to develop effective community and media communication skills in crises, and maintain transparency and credibility.

8 main competencies

The program aims to develop 8 main competencies: strategic foresight, global citizenship, and entrepreneurial thinking, in addition to passion, commitment, and value creation, in addition to diversity and inclusion, caring for people first, and finally, curiosity and flexibility.

A leadership journey and an exceptional experience

Participants in the program are exposed to the latest methods of creative and strategic thinking and influential experiences that contribute to changing lifestyles and enhancing the participants’ leadership journey. The program also helps its participants build and expand a network of international and professional relationships with local and global leaders, experts, and partners in the field of leadership, with the aim of obtaining an exceptional experience. .

The program organizes field visits for its members to a number of government agencies and vital projects in the UAE, to inform them of the best Emirati practices in strategic sectors, whether in sustainable energy, financial markets, infrastructure, national industry, space and logistics services, the economy, digital transformation, and others.

It is noteworthy that the first batch of members of the International Program for Government Managers was graduated during the activities of the World Government Summit in Dubai 2024, where the list of members included an elite group of ministers, assistant ministers, directors general and their assistants from 29 countries.

. Providing a contemporary model for government work in line with the latest global practices.