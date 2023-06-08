His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the cabinet meeting, which was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister. Finance, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “I chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, during which we decided to form a (Drug Control Council) headed by my brother Saif bin Zayed, and it aims to combat bringing in and smuggling drugs, strengthening international cooperation in this field, and strengthening the role of ministries. Federal and local bodies, to contribute with security institutions in combating this scourge, providing early detection methods, strengthening medical, psychological and rehabilitative treatment mechanisms for the recovered, and integrating them into society.

His Highness also said: “Drugs are the scourge of this era, the cancer of societies, and an epidemic that targets our dearest possessions, targets the youth, and combating it is a national duty for every guardian.. and every government and security official.. The solidarity of government and educational agencies, security institutions, and families as one hand is the impenetrable dam before Who wants evil for us and our children?

His Highness added: “We also approved in the Council of Ministers the National Strategy for Sports 2031, which aims to increase the practice of sports in society to reach 71% of the population, develop the performance of the professional sports elite, discover talented athletes in schools, update the methodology of school physical education, develop sports federations, and develop Sports Law .. Sport is the best alternative for our youth, and it is the shield for the health of our society, and it is the way to raise the flag of our country in many international forums.

His Highness also said: “In the council, we reviewed a set of initiatives to adopt and encourage companies and individuals to use clean energy and green technology, and to support the improvement of air quality. Preserving the environment is everyone’s responsibility..and we want economic development that takes into account preserving our environment for future generations.

In detail, the Cabinet approved the formation of the Anti-Narcotics Council, headed by Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Interior, and the membership of a number of agencies. Ways to detect drug abuse early, provide medical treatment services, psychological rehabilitation from addiction, strengthen social and functional integration mechanisms for those recovering from it, achieve federal and local institutional integration, to combat illegal trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, confront money laundering crimes, and strengthen the role of ministries and government agencies Federal and local drug control, on the principle of shared responsibility.

The Council is also responsible for following up the implementation of plans to combat the importation and smuggling of drugs through the official entry points of the country, its land borders and its sea coasts, studying and launching strategic initiatives and innovative projects, in accordance with international best practices, strengthening international cooperation and communication with international agencies and institutions concerned with combating narcotic substances and psychotropic substances, and working to encourage Non-governmental civil institutions to contribute to the community in supporting anti-drug efforts.

The Council of Ministers also approved during its meeting the National Strategy for Sports 2031, which is considered the first comprehensive national strategy that organizes frameworks for the development of Emirati sports at the state level in general, which will contribute to increasing the base for practicing community sports in the country, the base for practicing competitive sports, and developing the performance of elite athletes. And work to achieve a balance between sports on the one hand, and culture and education on the other hand, and encourage and support the dissemination of sports ethics and good governance in sports, and contribute to the early detection of talented school students with high preparations for sports performance, and predict what these preparations will lead to in the future .

The strategy aims to adopt an active lifestyle for more than 71% of the population, qualify more than 30 athletes for the Olympic Games, and contribute the sports sector to 0.5% of the non-oil GDP, through 17 initiatives that will be implemented in the coming years. With the aim of bringing about a transformation in the sports system and its governance, and leading a new sports era for the country, and the most important initiatives include: the updated school sports education methodology, the framework of group participation programs, sports competition games in the education sector, discovering sports talents, financing talented athletes, elite athletes, and developing professional life For athletes, developing elite and high-level sports, developing the transformation of sports federations, developing the workforce in the sports sector, harmonizing the sector through the Sports Coordinating Council, developing sports law and rules of conduct for governance.

On the other hand, during its meeting, the Council approved the policy of regulating the market for energy service companies in the country, which aims to unify work mechanisms, financing mechanisms, and partnership with the private sector. The policy clarifies the contractual framework between all parties, and the various mechanisms for contracting. And the private sector in government projects, with the aim of reducing energy and water consumption in government buildings, contributing to clean energy by 5%, enhancing the sustainability of buildings by approximately 5-10%, and reducing energy demand in the buildings sector by 51% until 2050.

During its session, the Council discussed a number of proposals and initiatives aimed at encouraging companies and individuals to reduce carbon emissions, encourage green technology, stimulate the transition to renewable energy, improve air quality, mitigate the effects of climate change, improve public health, push companies to improve environmental performance, and promote sustainability. economic.

During its meeting, the Council also reviewed the results of a study of activating the federal law regarding the axle weights of vehicles that use paved roads in the country, and determining the maximum total weight of heavy vehicles that use paved roads in the country. The roads paved in the country, and the enforcement mechanism in coordination with the local authorities.

And the Council of Ministers adopted a decision to adopt the name “UAE Customs / Customs of the United Arab Emirates”, in international participations, whether at the Gulf, regional or global level, in a way that enhances the customs role of the state in various files such as intellectual property rights, files of laws, legislation and customs procedures, and any issues. It is concerned with customs work. As part of the country’s successes in hosting international events and conferences, the Council reviewed developments in organizing the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-33), which the country will host from November 20 to December 15, 2023, under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President The UAE is the Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. More than 4,000 participants, representing delegations from more than 193 countries, will participate in the event.

The country has achieved many global achievements in the telecommunications sector, as it ranked first in the world in the mobile phone download speed test index, according to the results of 2022, and the first in the world in the indicators of Internet and telephone competitiveness, the percentage of mobile phone subscriptions per 100 of the population, the percentage of Internet use, and the first Globally, in the wireless broadband index, and in the Internet usage index, the country also advanced to the 13th place in the world, and the first in the Arab world in the digital government development index.

In international affairs, the Council approved the ratification of an agreement between the government of the country and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, regarding the establishment of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank office in the country, as the bank is a multilateral development institution that aims to provide the necessary financial resources to finance infrastructure projects. Through integration and cooperation with other institutions, headquartered in the Chinese capital, Beijing, the bank focuses on four main priority axes in financing operations: green infrastructure, connectivity and regional cooperation, enabling technology and infrastructure, and mobilizing private capital.

The Council also approved the signing of an agreement between the Government of the State and the Government of the Solomon Islands, regarding air services between and beyond their territories.

Ahmed bin Mohammed: Sports are among the priorities of the leadership

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the National Olympic Committee, appreciated the decision of the Council of Ministers headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to adopt the National Strategy for Sports 2031, including this. The decision is a clear indication that sport is among the priorities of the leadership of the UAE, and that keenness on its prosperity and excellence in it and making it a way of life is a matter that reflects the extent of appreciation for its importance and impact on the progress and advancement of nations and peoples.

His Highness pointed out that the National Sports Strategy 2031, and what it included in terms of focusing on developing sports federations and discovering talents in schools, is one of the most important steps that the National Olympic Committee relies on in its path, given the integration of these two elements, taking into account the important role of schools in Providing promising elements and distinctive raw materials to the various federations, which in turn work on refining talents and preparing them in a professional sports framework to join the national teams, leading to the representation of the country in various sports forums.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed noted the axis of developing the performance of the professional sports elite within the National Sports Strategy 2031, pointing to its compatibility with the goals and directions of the Elite Club, which is the national program of the National Olympic Committee, and sponsors the preparation of elite athletes for regional, Asian and international sports competitions, in accordance with the standards and rules that Developed by the National Olympic Committee.

And with the announcement of targeting an increase in the practice of sports in the community to reach 71% of the population, according to the National Sports Strategy 2031, His Highness the President of the National Olympic Committee stated that “the committee has made great strides in establishing the importance of community sports, as it has succeeded over the past years, through an initiative The National Sports Day, which is held annually under the slogan (The Emirates Unites Us), and was approved for the first time in 2015 at the generous initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in achieving record results in terms of the number of participants or sports and activities held at the state level for individuals, institutions, departments and all Segments of society”.

Achievements of the Emirates Council for Infrastructure and Housing

In its meeting, the Cabinet reviewed a number of the achievements of the federal entities for the year 2022, including a report on the achievements and work of the Emirates Council for Infrastructure and Housing, the Board of Directors of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, the Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection, and the report of the Emirates Investment Authority. The Council also discussed the recommendations of the National Council. Federal Council on the subject of “the government’s policy regarding the sustainability of electricity and water services”.

Enhancing the quality of products and industrial systems in the country

In the framework of enhancing the quality of products and systems applied in the country, the Council of Ministers approved, during its session, a number of technical regulations related to materials

Several, including mandatory requirements for non-automatic scales, aimed at raising the accuracy of measurements, enhancing their quality, and raising consumer confidence, as well as tools for adjusting air quality measurements used in meteorological monitoring, and mechanisms for recording laboratories and environmental monitoring networks, with the aim of reducing pollution and raising air quality, which is reflected on public health and environmental protection.

The Council also approved the technical regulations for legal units of measurement, with the aim of applying and keeping abreast of best practices and developments in the field of metrology in the industrial sector, trade exchange, scientific research fields, and academic fields, in a way that contributes to raising the competitiveness of national industries.

