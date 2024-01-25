His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” extended an invitation to Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, to attend the World Government Summit 2024, which was delivered by Dr. Matar Hamid Al-Neyadi, Ambassador The UAE to the State of Kuwait.





During the meeting, Dr. Matar Hamid Al Neyadi stressed the UAE’s keenness to consolidate the bonds of joint cooperation and strengthen relations in a way that achieves the aspirations of the leadership and peoples of the two brotherly countries.

For his part, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” for this generous invitation, praising the importance of the World Government Summit.

He stressed the strong and deep-rooted bilateral relations and constructive cooperation at all levels and fields.

During the meeting, they reviewed the close relations between the two brotherly countries, ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields, and discussed a number of topics of common interest.