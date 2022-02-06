His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his condolences to the family of the child Rayan Khaled Oram, who passed away after falling into a well and stranded in it for several days on the outskirts of Chefchaouen, in northern Morocco.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: “Our sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the child Rayan.. and the brotherly Moroccan people..and to all humanity that grieved for his loss..may God have mercy on him and put him in his spacious gardens..and inspire us all patience and solace.”





