His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, stopped in front of the “Mira” project of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Giving, benevolence, and support for brothers and friends, is a human legacy whose foundations were cemented by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and today it has become a distinctive feature of the people of the Emirates, and its flag that carries good tidings for people in various parts of the earth, with humanitarian activities, programs and development projects aimed at achieving Benefiting people and granting them the necessities of a decent life.
This legacy was present at the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai through inspiring projects and initiatives, including the “Mira” project for Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The project drew the attention of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the products that were grown on Afghan soil, to support Afghan farmers and help them produce high-quality agricultural crops.
A sustainable institutional framework through which the project works to support the Afghan society, especially women farmers and needy women, and provide them with sources of income that enable them to maintain the stability of the Afghan family, with projects that ensure decent livelihoods, as the number of beneficiaries of the Foundation of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, since Launched in 2010 to date, it has reached more than 8,000 Afghan women, 35 percent of whom are widows and are the sole breadwinners for their families.
The project provides thousands of jobs in various fields, most notably the production of handmade carpets, and has helped improve the standard of living in the Afghan countryside, as the number of workers in the project currently amounts to more than 4 thousand workers, 70 percent of whom are women from various specializations, while this initiative contributed to the development of the handmade carpet industry. Which currently accounts for about 20 percent of Afghanistan’s GDP.
