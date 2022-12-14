His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, confirmed that all devices and systems of the explorer Rashid are working properly.
His Highness said, through his official account on Twitter: “From 440,000 km from the surface of the earth.. the explorer Rashid just sent the first message to the Khawaneej Space Center.. all the devices and systems of the explorer are working properly.. and he began entering the lunar orbit in preparation for landing within The coming months, God willing.
– HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 14, 2022
