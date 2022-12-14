His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said through his account on the social networking site “Twitter”, from 440,000 km from the surface of the earth .. Explorer Rashid just sent the first message to the Khawaneej Space Center .. All devices and systems of the explorer are working properly.. and it has begun to enter the lunar orbit in preparation for landing during the coming months, God willing..

The Rashid lander takes the first picture of the Earth 19 hours after launch