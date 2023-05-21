His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the results of a project to assess the quality of government services through the Government Services Observatory.

His Highness said in a tweet on his Twitter account: “We launched at the beginning of this year a federal project to measure the quality of government services through the (Government Services Observatory) .. which receives one million evaluations per month from the public for more than 1400 government services .. on top of the best services According to the audience, it is the issuance of passports and driving licenses, which practically takes less than thirty minutes, in addition to the distinguished services of the Ministry of Interior and Foreign Affairs. A guarantee of continuous development and improvement… Experience has taught me not to be flattering at the expense of our homelands.

