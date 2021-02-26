His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his happiness for the success of the surgical operation of Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness said in a tweet on his account on “Twitter,” Evil has made you wrong, Abu Salman … and we thank God for your safety … May God preserve you health and wellness .. and perpetuate glory, glory and good on your people.





