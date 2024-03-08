His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, congratulated the women of the world on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

His Highness said on his official account on the “X” platform: “Women are a symbol of happiness… a symbol of sacrifice… a symbol of life… a symbol of equality… a symbol of warmth, tenderness and love… women are a symbol of everything beautiful.”

His Highness added: “On International Women’s Day, we say… Every year, the women of the world are more beautiful, more successful, and better… Every year, all our mothers, sisters, and daughters are in goodness and to goodness, God willing.”