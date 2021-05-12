His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, today, Wednesday, sent congratulations to the UAE and all Muslims on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al Fitr.

His Highness wrote on Twitter, “Every year, the UAE is fine … every year, and all Muslims are fine, health and peace.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum concluded with the supplication, saying, “We ask God that Eid al-Fitr be a good feast, a blessing and a mercy, and he accepts from us and from you the good of deeds.”