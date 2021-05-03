Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said: “I chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives at the Hospitality Palace in Dubai to discuss our work in 2020. Despite the difficulty this year due to the pandemic size The Foundation’s humanitarian spending in 2020 was 1.2 billion dirhams … and the number of beneficiaries increased to 83 million people in 82 countries around the world. His Highness continued, on Twitter: “Every year, our faith in humanitarian work increases … and our projects increase … and the number of partners and volunteers increases … and the number of beneficiaries increases … from the hospitality palace that witnessed the founding meetings of our state, we say: Dubai and the Emirates will remain as the founders wanted them a human beacon All human beings ». In the axis of empowering societies, the volume of spending by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation on various projects, initiatives and programs within this axis, according to the Business Report for 2020, amounted to about 79.5 million dirhams, and the number of beneficiaries reached 1.1 million.

Under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, within the axis of empowering societies, the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Cultural Communication, the International Institute for Tolerance, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award, the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Governmental Administration, the Arab Media Forum, and the Prize Arab Journalism, the Arab Social Media Entrepreneur Summit and Award, the Dubai International Sports Conference, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Sports Innovation, the Arab Strategic Forum, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development, and Hope Makers.

Within the achievements of the year 2020, the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development celebrated the graduation of the third batch of the Influential Leaders Program to train Emirati leadership talents. In addition, 30 associates have graduated, who are members of the first batch of the International Mandate for Emirati Leadership Program, which enables Emirati leaders to gain quality international experiences.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government continued to support students with distinguished academic and professional achievements, as in 2020 it provided academic scholarships for 71 students to enroll in future government programs at the college.

The international events organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum College of Governmental Administration recorded a distinguished attendance, as 1223 participants followed the “Emirates Public Policy Forum”, while the activities of the Sixth International Symposium on Health Systems and Policy Research were followed by 1918 people. The number of recipients of scholarships and fellowship programs organized by the college was 86 persons.

On the level of empowering young people, adolescents and youth, 530 trainees of different age groups in four countries, namely Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Uzbekistan attended the Real Madrid Sports Academies training during 2020, which was established in partnership between the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the Real Madrid Foundation.

Under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, the Dubai Sports Council organized the Dubai International Sports Conference 2020, attended by 200 people. The conference was held under the slogan “Football at the Top”.

In conjunction with the conference, a special ceremony was organized to distribute the leading annual Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, during which the Best of the 21st Century Awards were awarded from 2001 to 2020 for the categories of players, coaches, sports clubs and players’ agents.

In February 2020, the Hope Makers Preparation Program was launched in cooperation with the Dubai Council for the Future of Humanitarian Work and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development. The program provides qualitative training to prepare an elite of Emirati leadership cadres specialized in shaping the future of humanitarian work and ensuring the leadership of the UAE in this field.

Also, the year 2020 witnessed the convening of the nineteenth session of the Arab Media Forum, and the forum was held virtually remotely, in line with the conditions created by the “Covid-19” pandemic, under the slogan “Arab Media: The Future is Digital”, with the follow-up of more than 3,000 leaders. And media and intellectual institutions in the Arab world and the world.

In a related context, the Arab Journalism Prize honored 19.13 winners within its 11 categories, representing various daily and weekly newspapers, printed and electronic periodicals, and media institutions from 43 Arab and foreign countries, out of about 6 thousand entries received by the award.

In the year 2020, the International Institute for Tolerance launched several activities to support the community in facing the “Covid-19” pandemic, such as organizing the “United in Hope” campaign, in cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority, to distribute daily meals during the blessed month of Ramadan, and the “Museum of the Crossing of Civilizations” »Which reviewed areas of cooperation and joint work to preserve the historical, religious and cultural heritage, in addition to organizing an interactive session on social media sites on bullying entitled“ Tolerance in the face of bullying ”, which was followed by 22 thousand people.

The Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Cultural Communication was able to reach 450,000 people through the various programs and events it organized during the year 2020 to enhance dialogue, communication and cultural and humanitarian interaction at the state and global levels.

The number of views of the Middle East Dialogue Initiative reached 20 million monthly views during the year 2020, to receive a wide spread and greater demand, especially among the youth, after its move to the digital space in light of the global pandemic.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, which was established in 2015 as an umbrella for dozens of charitable and humanitarian institutions sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for decades, aims to institutionalize humanitarian and community work, and build a system of work based on future plans and sustainable strategies, within the axes of its work The five main principles, through optimal investment in human capabilities, empowering youth culturally and cognitively, mobilizing competencies and experiences, meeting the basic needs of societies, and devising new solutions to challenges, in a way that contributes to promoting stability and community peace and instilling a culture of hope as a driving force for positive change, and it is reflected positively. On the future of humanitarian work in the world.