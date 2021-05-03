His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives at the Hospitality Palace in Dubai.

His Highness said, on his Twitter account, “I chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives at the Hospitality Palace in Dubai to discuss our work in 2020. Despite the difficulty this year due to the pandemic, the size of the Foundation’s humanitarian spending in 2020 was 1.2 billion dirhams. The number of beneficiaries increased to reach 83 million people in 82 countries around the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, “Every year, our faith in humanitarian work increases … and our projects increase … and the number of partners and volunteers increases … and the number of beneficiaries … from the hospitality palace that witnessed the founding meetings of our state, we say: Dubai and the Emirates will remain as the founders wanted them to be a beacon Humanity of all human beings. “