The report on the results of the work of the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development, one of the institutions of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, during the first half of 2024 showed a significant increase in the number of entrepreneurs benefiting from the institution’s services, amounting to 164.3% compared to their numbers during the same period last year, which reflects the extent of the institution’s success in increasing the support it provided to entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises, ensuring the continued contribution of these establishments to the economic growth of the emirate.

The report’s release coincides with the “Global Entrepreneurship Day”, which falls on August 21 of each year, to reflect the Corporation’s tireless efforts to achieve the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033, and enhance its position to become one of the top three leading global cities for business and entertainment.

The report, prepared for the period from January to June 2024, indicated that the institution was able to provide training and guidance services to 2,714 entrepreneurs, a significant increase of 164.3% compared to the number of beneficiaries during the same period last year, which was 1,027 entrepreneurs, while 1,373 Emirati entrepreneurs benefited from guidance services, an increase of 190.3% compared to 473 entrepreneurs in the first half of 2023. In addition, the establishment of 1,986 new companies was supported, an increase of 57% compared to 1,265 companies in the first half of 2023, which drove growth in key sectors such as: general trade, real estate, and facilities management.

Since its establishment in 2002 until the end of the first half of 2024, the Foundation has succeeded in providing guidance and training services to 48,923 entrepreneurs, advisory services to 51,504 Emirati entrepreneurs, in addition to supporting the establishment of 18,429 local companies.

A pivotal role in supporting the economy

Commenting on this, His Excellency Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME, said: “As we celebrate World Entrepreneurs Day, it is important to highlight the pivotal role played by SMEs in supporting Dubai’s economy and its continued growth. This is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the best city to live, work, visit and invest in, as well as enabling these projects to contribute to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

“We are proud of the support provided by the Foundation to entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises in Dubai, and we look forward to achieving more positive results during the second half of 2024 and beyond, as we continue our focus on identifying and capitalizing on promising investment opportunities, while enhancing levels of innovation and resilience in the SME sector. As we cooperate and work closely with partners and stakeholders in the public and private sectors, we continuously seek to support and nurture Emirati talent and enable entrepreneurs to achieve success, which plays an important role in ensuring a vibrant and sustainable economic future for Dubai,” His Excellency added.

Partnerships with the private sector

During the first half of this year, the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development helped its members secure contracts worth more than AED 395.4 million from the public and private sectors, while the total value of contracts secured by the Establishment since its inception reached more than AED 11.3 billion. The Establishment also concluded four additional partnerships with supporting entities from the private sector, bringing the total number of these partnerships to 16.

In turn, the Hamdan Innovation and Creativity Incubator, an initiative launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development, continued to play a pivotal role in strengthening the technological innovation ecosystem, providing support services to 109 Emirati startups in the technology sector during the first half of this year, while the total number of licensed business incubators in Dubai increased to 23. The financial support from the Mohammed bin Rashid Fund for SME Development, the financial and investment arm of the Establishment, doubled to exceed AED 18 million during the first half of 2024.

Important initiatives

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development participated in the first edition of the Hatta Agricultural Festival in February, where it showcased a group of entrepreneurs and SMEs from the agricultural sector in Hatta. The Establishment’s participation was in line with the festival’s objectives to inspire and empower local farmers in Hatta, one of the oldest agricultural areas in the UAE, where it hosted a workshop to introduce the services and benefits it provides to entrepreneurs and SME owners to encourage them to launch their ambitious projects.

The Foundation also launched the “Weather Impacted Business Loan” initiative, which aimed to support Emirati companies that were affected by the unprecedented rains that hit the country last April, in order to consolidate the role played by the Foundation in enhancing the economic sustainability of the local SME sector. Through the fund, the Foundation provided financial assistance exceeding two and a half million dirhams, including grace periods of up to six months, and the repayment of existing loans was postponed for citizens who own SMEs that are members of the Foundation.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development continues to achieve success based on the achievements it made during the first half of 2024, and confirms its commitment to developing support mechanisms provided to small and medium enterprises and enhancing Dubai’s position as a leading center for innovation and investment.