His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued a law establishing the “Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences.”

His Highness also issued a decree appointing Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Supreme Chairman of the Foundation.

The new institution aims to strengthen governmental and community efforts in highlighting the importance of the education and medical sectors, and to work to spread the culture of talent, innovation, excellence and quality in these two sectors, and to contribute to enhancing the quality and level of performance and creativity in educational and medical institutions at the local and international levels, and the related elements and components. Relevance, in line with international best practices, as well as contributing to the establishment and support of centers and programs for innovation, talent, and scientific research.

The Foundation also aims to support the paths of talent and gifted people, build their capabilities, provide an incubating environment to develop, nurture and invest in their talents, create programs dedicated to them, encourage scientific research in the field of excellence and talent, especially research of national priority, encourage and motivate creative, innovative, distinguished and researchers, and honor those with great achievements. Individuals, universities, institutions, research centers, and other entities related to the education and medical sectors at the local, regional and international levels, and everyone who provides distinguished research that serves society and enriches scientific research, in addition to supporting the sustainability of excellence in fields related to the institution’s work, in accordance with international best practices.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued a decision to form the Board of Trustees of the “Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences”, headed by Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, and with the membership of Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Muhairi as Vice President, and Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Dr. Khalifa Ali Al Suwaidi, Dr. Ahmed Eid Al Mansouri, Dr. Suleiman Muhammad Al Hammadi, Issa Al Haj Khadem Al Maidour, and Abdullah Saeed Balyouha, in addition to the Executive Director of the Foundation.

The law stipulates that the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences – in order to achieve its objectives – will have a number of tasks and powers, including: sponsoring and supporting public policies aimed at developing education and medicine, scientific and medical research, and specialized reports in the fields of educational and medical excellence, talent and innovation. Sponsoring creative projects, and participating in promoting the concept of excellence, talent and innovation, by providing scholarships, human development programmes, specialized studies and electronic platforms.

The Foundation also specializes in designing and managing advanced programmes, centers and laboratories in the field of educational and medical excellence, talent and innovation, and strengthening local and international partnerships in fields relevant to achieving its goals, which contributes to the exchange of knowledge and experiences, keeping pace with knowledge developments, providing educational opportunities for creative people, and highlighting the state’s efforts in these areas. Organizing events, exhibitions, conferences, workshops, specialized programs, translation and publishing in fields related to achieving the organization’s goals.

The law stipulates that the Foundation shall be responsible for designing and creating local, regional and international awards in the fields related to its work, and honoring institutions and individuals who perform voluntary educational and medical services, in order to alleviate the suffering of those exposed to natural disasters, devastating wars, epidemics and famines, publish scientific and medical research, and activate communication between scientists. Doctors in the UAE and international research, scientific and medical centers to benefit from its expertise.

In accordance with this law, the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences will have a supreme president, who will be appointed by a decree issued by His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, and who will carry out the tasks and powers specified for him in this law and the institution’s bylaws. The executive body of the institution also includes an executive director who will be appointed by a decision of The Supreme President based on the recommendation of the Board of Trustees. The law specifies the powers of the organization’s executive director, its resources and its financial year. The law stipulates that, as of the date of its implementation, all tasks and powers assigned to the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences and the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance will be transferred to the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences.

The ownership of real estate, movables, assets, devices, equipment, and related funds, as well as the employees of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences and the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Educational Performance, is also transferred to the Foundation, including the financial allocations allocated to these employees, without prejudice to their acquired rights. The Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences replaces the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences and the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Educational Performance in all the rights and obligations of these two bodies.

