His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with members of the UAE Child Parliament, on the sidelines of His Highness’s inauguration of the fourth regular session of the 17th legislative term of the Federal National Council at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness was keen to engage with the children participating in the third session of the UAE Parliament for the Child, devoted to discussing the issue of children’s mental health, encouraging them to benefit from this experience in acquiring constructive dialogue skills and learning how to debate on the basis of respecting the other opinion and trying to persuade by using argument and building Their strong personality, which enables them to engage in discussions aimed at achieving their interest, to raise individuals who are beneficial to themselves and their society, calling on them to pay attention to educational attainment, which represents the basis for building a person’s personality and the most important elements of his success and excellence.