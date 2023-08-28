His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Emirati women on their day, stressing that Emirati women “A partner in the march, maker of generations, mother of martyrs, and owner of achievements.

And His Highness added, in a post on his account on the “X” platform: Every year, you are stronger, more beautiful, and better.. Every year, our country celebrates your achievements and excellence.. Happy new year to our families.. and our society to goodness, may God protect you and perpetuate glory, goodness, cohesion, and love for our country.