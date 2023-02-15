His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, praised the continuous and honorable successes of Emirati diplomacy in spreading the UAE’s message, which will always remain a message of peace, hope and goodness to the world, and confirming its firm positions on various regional and international issues. In addition to its contribution to conveying an honorable image of the inspiring development experience that the UAE began more than five decades ago, and continues to consolidate its foundations under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to be one of the best countries in the world, with a forward-looking vision for the future. He was keen to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and partnership with the world.
His Highness said: “Emirati diplomacy has proven its success over fifty years… and continues to excel in serving our national goals… and we have great confidence in the ability of the people of the Emirates to continue conveying its message calling for harmony, cooperation and peace to the world with honesty and dedication.”
His Highness noted the vital and influential role played by Emirati diplomacy under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which had a great impact in consolidating the foundations of the UAE’s global leadership, and confirming the solidification of its ties with all brotherly and friendly countries on the basis of cooperation and understanding. And mutual respect.
This came during a meeting of His Highness, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with UAE ambassadors and representatives of its representative missions abroad, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2023, and within the closing day of the summit. Which was launched in Dubai last Monday with the participation of a group of state leaders, heads of government, government officials, representatives of international organizations, experts and thought leaders from around the world. During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid appreciated the efforts made by the ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions, each in his position in serving their country and their people, calling on them to continue working to convey the civilized image of the UAE and confirm its permanent approach to extending and strengthening bridges of cooperation and building and developing partnerships that serve the supreme national interests. It confirms the UAE’s position in the ranks of future-making countries.
It is noteworthy that the “World Government Summit 2023” witnessed, over the course of its three days, the participation of 20 heads of state and prime minister, more than 250 ministers, a group of businessmen, government officials, thought leaders and the most prominent experts in the world, and representatives of more than 80 global and regional organizations, where the tenth edition was held. From the summit under the slogan “Forecasting Future Governments” and discussed a wide range of opportunities and challenges and the role of governments and the private sector in finding innovative solutions for a better future for future generations.
