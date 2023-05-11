His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that Emirates Airlines represents the spirit of Dubai.

His Highness said, through his official account on Twitter: “Emirates Airlines announced its annual financial results… profits of 10.9 billion dirhams… revenues of 119.8 billion dirhams… passengers 43 million passengers… and 102 thousand employees… the most profitable year ever after One of the worst global crises that the global aviation sector has experienced in the last 3 years.. Emirates Airline represents the spirit of Dubai..crises only make us stronger..and the years only increase our insistence on global leadership.

